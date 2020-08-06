Angelina Jolie is 'advocating for a reconciliation' between Brad Pitt & Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

If a recent report is to be believed then Angelina Jolie is working hard on advocating for a reconciliation between Brad Pitt and their older kids - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15. Read below for more details.

In the recent few months, we've seen Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wave the white flag and come to a sort of truce for the sake of their six children. Thanks to rumoured family therapy sessions, Brangelina are working towards a more cordial relationship while their divorce is yet to be finalised. Moreover, the paparazzi have recently snapped Pitt on his motorbike outside Jolie's Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles a couple of times. Now, Angelina is reportedly taking a big step to mend the broken equation between Brad and their older kids.

If a report by US Weekly is to be believed then Jolie "has been advocating for a reconciliation" between Pitt and Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and to a lesser extent, Zahara, 15, as revealed by a source. However, a second source countered to US Weekly saying that there's "no sign this is true" but it would be great if they were. One of the alleged reasons for Brangelina to split was an inebriated Brad's 2016 altercation with Maddox as the two got into an argument on their flight from Nice, France, to LA.

An earlier report by US Weekly had stated that Pitt's relationship with Maddox continues to be "non-existent" as the latter is still holding on to a lot of anger towards his dad.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Angelina was asked about her divorce with Brad, to which the 45-year-old actress confessed, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

