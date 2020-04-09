Angelina Jolie agrees on 'traditional schooling' for kids after Brad Pitt persuades her?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agree on ‘traditional schooling’ for their children in their custody deal. A source claims Brad pushed for it to happen.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come to an agreement with regard to their children. The couple, who parted ways in 2016, have been in a long custody battle. While their custody battle is yet to come to an end, Angelina and Brad have come to a certain agreement regarding their children. As per a new report, the ex-couple wants their children to shift from the homeschooling style and attend traditional schools. The decision will cover Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11, and Vivienne, 11.

As per The Blast, Brad submitted papers in the Los Angeles County Court. The papers inform the judge about Brad and the 44-year-old ex-wife's agreement regarding "education and transitional support" for the Jolie-Pitt kids. Maddox has been excluded for he is over 18 years old and is already in college, attending classes at Yonsei University.

A source told Us Weekly that the agreement came through after Brad persuaded Angelina. "He had been pushing for and the children's therapist also recommended. Brad wants the kids to be in a school setting, and not isolated being homeschooled," the insider shared.

The Jolie-Pitt children have been homeschooled by their nannies and tutors since the family often moved around the world. In a past interview, The Eternals star said, “It bothered me how little I was taught in school. I do worry about my children's education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it's very...I didn't want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

Meanwhile, Angelina is glad about Maddox's choice of the educational institute. "I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university," Jolie told DongA Daily.

