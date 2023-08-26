Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lawsuit: UNEXPECTED piece of evidence being used in the USD 250 million lawsuit; Details inside

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship has soured over a lengthy legal dispute involving their Miraval winery in France. The winery, which was once intended to be a personal haven, has been problematic during their divorce. Recent court records have made a private email public that Jolie sent to Pitt in January 2021, giving details about her choice to withdraw from the project. The email, which RadarOnline was able to acquire, perfectly depicts the intensity of the relationships between their personal and professional lives.

Exploring the depths of Angelina Jolie's email

Angelina started with "Dear Brad, I am putting this in writing so as not to get emotional." In the email, she described how painfully she had come to realize that the project had taken precedence over her family's welfare and moral principles. Miraval was intended to be a family business run by Jolie, a destination for special occasions and intimate gatherings. Its significance was heightened by the couple's past there, where they were married and welcomed their twins.

Jolie's email pointed out her early goals that Miraval would turn into a beacon of harmony and peace. Pitt seemed to want her to leave, and she acknowledged the divide that had formed between them. The email addressed her complaints, outlining occasions in which her opinions and decisions were disregarded and had a significant negative impact on her. Jolie also talked about the winery's marketing imagery as being inappropriate for their children.

The main factor in Jolie's decision was her discomfort with working for a company that focuses on alcohol because of the strife that alcoholism has brought in her family. She proposed either its sale or Pitt buying her part in the company after expressing her struggle to reconcile her involvement with such an enterprise. Jolie ended the email by wishing Pitt well with the winery despite her resignation and expressing her hope that their children might develop a different relationship with it in the future. The email, which was signed "Regretfully, Angie," perfectly captured her painful decision.

Legal wrangling and unforeseen outcomes for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Jolie eventually sold her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler's Tenute del Mondo in October 2021. Pitt was unaware of it because he just learnt about it from media reporting and not from a firsthand source. Their 2008 purchase of the winery was supposed to be a cooperative enterprise, but disagreements occurred. Pitt later sued over Jolie's sale, claiming it was illegal due to their earlier agreement not to sell without consenting to its relocation. Jolie's counterclaim denied the existence of this arrangement and emphasized her requirement for financial independence.

