Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh To Legally Remove Dad's Last Name As She Turns 18

One of Brad Pitt's and Angelina Jolie’s six children is estranging herself from her famous dad. Previously, Vivienne made headlines when she dropped her dad's last name; now it's Shiloh joining in. Angelina Jolie filed legal papers asking to end her marriage with Brad Pitt in 2016 and seeking sole custody of their kids: Vivienne, Zahara, Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, and Knox.

Shiloh to drop Pitt from her last name, thereby cutting ties with dad Brad Pitt

On Monday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turned 18 by filing paperwork with the court system to remove Pitt from her name. There has been no official approval on renaming it yet, but the application should go through and thus make her new name Shiloh Jolie.

This latest twist comes just weeks after another family member did something similar. Over the weekend, attendees at a play saw that she was billed as Vivienne Jolie when she had formerly gone by Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. It is uncertain whether or not Vivienne (15), who helped produce the Broadway show with her mother, has done this too, like her older sister.

Further, Zahara, their first child, changed hers using only their mother’s maiden name. Zahara together with Maddox, Vivienne, and Shiloh, dropped their father’s last name entirely. Zahara also joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. whilst in Atlanta’s Spelman College where she announced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at 19 years old.

All of Angelina Jolie's kids have maintained distance from Brad Pitt since they've separated

In 2021, Us Weekly reported that Maddox, now 22 years old, does not use Pitt unless required, officially preferring Jolie. Nevertheless, his mother did not stand for him changing his birth name legally at the time; he demanded this.

Although little is known about how much contact they have with each other these days between them and Brad Pitt there were reports that mentioned one of Pax’s posts from Father’s Day last year, where he referred to the former as a “world-class a-hole” and gave weight to accusations of his being a terrible and despicable man.

The private post allegedly obtained by Daily Mail claimed that Pitt was unfeeling and insensitive towards her youngest four children, who would shake with fear whenever he was around. Pax’s post appeared to speak vaguely about 2016’s event when Jolie separated from Brad on account of assault against her and their two kids on board their private plane.

Despite officially becoming single in 2019, three years later, their divorce has not been settled between these two stars of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

