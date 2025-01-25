Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, Suffers Second E-Bike Accident in Six Months

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, got into yet another electric bike accident on Friday, January 24, just six months after he was hospitalized for injuries from a previous crash.

The 21-year-old was riding his BMX-style bike through the Los Feliz neighborhood in LA when he barreled into the side of a car, leaving a major dent in the vehicle's passenger door, according to TMZ.

Per a video obtained by the outlet, Pax was allegedly showing off on the road, riding his bike without hands, before turning a corner and running into the door. The video showed Pax talking to the couple as they got out to inspect the damage, though everyone appeared calm.

Pax seemed uninjured after the accident as he realigned his bike’s handle before taking off once again.

In July, Pax, the second eldest son of Angelina and Brad’s six children, was rushed to the hospital after another bike accident. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time and sustained serious head injuries after crashing into a car at a signal.

Doctors initially feared a minor brain bleed, but he was released later that week. A source close to the family told the media that he suffered “complex trauma.”

The insider also shared that Pax and his mother were both “deeply grateful for the quick life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received.”

Other insiders with knowledge of the family previously revealed that Pax had been involved in multiple bike accidents over the years, leaving his friends and family worried for his safety. Those close to the Hollywood scion also expressed concern about his consistency in ignoring the helmet rule, despite his accident history.

He was wearing a helmet on Friday.

