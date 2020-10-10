Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to star in Every Note Play based on Lisa Genova’s romance novel?

Angelina Jolie’s next project will reportedly be based on a Lisa Genova contemporary romance novel, titled Every Note Play.

Angelina Jolie is in talks to take on a new project. The 45-year-old actress and activist is reportedly in talks to star in Every Note Play, an adaptation of Lisa Genova‘s contemporary romance novel, according to a report by Variety on Friday (October 9). Christoph Waltz is also reportedly involved in the project.

“Jolie will play Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard (portrayed by Waltz). He has suffered many losses, including the estrangement of his daughter, when he gets diagnosed with ALS in his hands. As the disease worsens and Richard can no longer play the piano or live on his own, Karina reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver,” the outlet reports. Michael Sucsy is set to direct.

In case you missed it, in September, the Maleficent actress recently supported two young boys from London in their effort to help the humanitarian crisis in Yemen with an “extremely generous” donation. Angelina made the donation to the 6-year-old best friends’ lemonade stand. “Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I’d still like to make a donation to your stand,” she wrote in a note sent to the boys, which they shared on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hit a 'new low that nobody imagined' after he took Nicole Poturalski to marital home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×