Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne attend a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were spotted attending a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia.The mother-daughter duo seemed to have enjoyed a fun time together as they also got to meet the cast of the show. Jolie and her daughter also clicked photos with the lead cast which were shared on the broadway show's handle.

According to People the mother-daughter duo previously saw the show in Los Angeles and "loved the show so much" so they went to Philly “just to see it again."

Angelina and Vivienne posed for photos with Anthony Norman, who is currently leading the tour as Evan. People further also reported that Angelin and her daughter were extremely polite during their meeting. An inside told People, they were lovely and gracious, and [they] gushed about [actor] Anthony Norman’s performance as Evan."

Angelina was seen sporting a stunning black dress as she posed along with her 14-year-old daughter and the cast of the show. Jolie has been spending time with her and recently was also seen hanging out with her son Knox. The actress also recently viral after a video of her dropping daughter Zahara off her college was shared online. Angelina was a proud mom as she dropped Zahara at Spelman College in Georgia.

Check out photos of Angelina and Vivienne with the cast here:

In the meantime, Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt recently also hit the news after an FBI report was leaked, showcasing details about the 2016 private jet incident following which the actress had claimed assault allegations against Pitt. The documents provide details about Angelina's claims of what went down on the flight.

