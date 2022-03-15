Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston: Decoding their Instagram appeal; From followers to 'most liked' posts

When it comes to social media, while there are still several Hollywood stars who are wary of joining the bandwagon, there are others like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie who have caused a storm ever since they joined. Both the actresses created records when they joined Instagram and ever since there has been no looking back. Even as their purposes of using the platform are different, the two Hollywood stars remain a favourite for fans.

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on October 15, 2019 and at the time broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers, in 5 hours and 16 minutes. As for Angelina Jolie, the actress made her debut on the photo-sharing platform on August 20, 2021, much like Aniston, the Eternals star also created a record as she gained 2.1 million new followers in under three hours. Reportedly she beat David Attenborough and Rupert Grint who had achieved the feat in four hours.

While both the actresses have been pitted against each other on several occasions due to their former relationships with Brad Pitt, we celebrate how the two are beyond successful when it comes to their careers and enjoy a massive fan appeal which is reflected in the love they receive on social media. Here's a look at how the two actresses have used their social media platforms so far.

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston's follower count:

At the moment, Jennifer Aniston boasts of a massive follower count of 39.9 million followers. As for Jolie, the actress who is yet to complete a year on the platform has nearly 12.5 million followers.

How many posts have the actresses shared?

Considering Jolie and Aniston have completely different purposes for using the platform, their post count is also quite distinct. The Friends star is known to use Instagram for personal as well as professional uses and has till now shared 87 posts on the gram. Jolie, on the other hand, has been using her account to share resource data and provide a voice to the refugee crisis and other issues. The actress has shared 37 posts till now.

Whom do they follow?

Angelina Jolie who isn't using her account for personal updates, follows only three other accounts, which belong to NAACP, Doctors Without Borders and the UN Refugee Agency. Aniston who follows 570 accounts has her close ones including the Friends' lead stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc in her list. The actress also follows her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Angelina and Jennifer's most liked posts

Jennifer Aniston made a splash when she joined Instagram and her first post itself went massively viral as she posed along with her Friends gang. The photo currently stands with 16.5 million likes and was among the list of Instagram's most-liked photos of all time. In terms of Angelina Jolie's profile, her debut post which was a letter from an Afghani woman has over 4 million likes and remains her most-liked post till now.

What they said about joining Instagram

In her first post itself, Angelina opened up on why she was joining Instagram as she wrote in her caption, "I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights." When Aniston opened up about her reason for joining the platform, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was just one of those things. Eventually — it’s not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party."

Whose Instagram game are you more impressed with Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie? Share your views with us in the comments below.

