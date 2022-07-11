Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt spend mother-daughter time together at Maneskin concert in Rome

Angelina Jolie showed that she's the coolest Hollywood mom as she was recently spotted attending a concert in Rome with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. On Saturday, the mother-daughter were seen attending the live performance of Italian glam rock band Måneskin during their concert in Rome. The photos showed Angelina and her daughter having a gala time.

As reported by People, Angelina was clicked at the Circo Massimo where the duo was all smiling. Jolie could be seen lovingly gazing at her daughter as Shiloh excitedly watched the performance. Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh recently became a social media sensation after a video of her dancing to Vegas by Doja Cat went viral.

In terms of spending time together, Angelina is known to be a hands-on mom for all her kids including Maddox Chivan, 20, Pax Thien, 18, Zahara Marley, 17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon. She was also previously seen spending time with Shiloh in Cambodia earlier this year.

Angelina was joined by Shiloh for her Cambodia trip where she headed as a part of the work that she has been doing for the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation which was founded in 2003. Jolie had shared a photo of her and Shiloh's bonding moment from the same on her Instagram. Sharing a photo with Shiloh, the actress wrote in the captions, "This has always been a special country for me and our family. Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district."

ALSO READ: 6 PICS that depict Angelina Jolie and her kids' unbreakable bond