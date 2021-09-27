Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel dating rumours AGAIN after enjoying a dinner outing in LA

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are at it again. After leaving fans surprised with their dinner meet in June and sparking dating rumours, the duo was spotted together again in Santa Monica on Saturday night. As per photos captured by The Daily Mail, Jolie and the singer were spotted leaving the LA restaurant together after arriving separately.

According to the pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted in colour co-ordinated outfits as the duo wore all-black for their recent meet. This is the second time that the two met at the same Italian restaurant after their previous meeting on June 30.

Reports suggest that Angelina and The Weeknd spent over two hours at a private section of the Italian restaurant. Their recent meeting has certainly made their dating rumours stronger considering the duo left together in the Blinding Lights singer's car following their dinner.

Previously, after their dinner together in June, Jolie and The Weeknd were also spotted attending the same concert together in LA. While earlier it was suggested that the duo's meet was to discuss work possibilities since The Weeknd has now been attached to an upcoming HBO series and is all set to foray into acting, the duo's romantic connection wasn't ruled out.

Jolie who is separated from Brad Pitt and shares six children with the star has been fighting a messy legal battle with her former husband over their kids' custody. The actress in a recent interview with The Guardian opened up about her divorce from Pitt and also mentioned that her children's safety has also been one of the reasons for the duo parting ways.

