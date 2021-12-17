Angelina Jolie and Zahara visit Washington DC to advocate for LGBTQ survivors, children's health & safety

Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt recently visited Washington DC to advocate for "protections for children’s health and safety, communities of colour, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors." Taking to Instagram, Jolie shared some photos from their visit with a descriptive caption alongside.

"Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct," the post began. In the photos, the Eternals actress and Zahara can be seen meeting with Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas), co-sponsor of the House VAWA Reauthorization.

The duo also interacted with Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), co-sponsor of the Senate VAWA Reauthorization. According to Jolie's post, they also attended a working session at the Embassy of Tribal Nations with Kerri Colfer (Tlingit), Senior Native Affairs Advisor, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, and Kelbie Kennedy (Choctaw), Policy Counsel, National Congress of American Indians.

With the help of the post, Jolie opened up on the need for "reforms" in "judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable."

You can check Angelina Jolie's post HERE.

Jolie has always been an advocate for women's rights and has often shared messages of hope for Afghanistan girls amid Taliban rule. The actress has shared many important posts on the plight of women in Afghanistan. In fact, Jolie's first post was also regarding Afghanistan in the wake of Taliban control. This time, she took to her social media platform to include daughter Zahara in her call for children's safety and the protection of LGBTQ survivors.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie OPENS UP on her relationship with Brad Pitt, claims she feared for her children’s safety