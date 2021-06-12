Angelina Jolie to APPEAL Brad Pitt's custody battle win; Brangelina's court hearing set for July 9

Angelina Jolie is determined to appeal the decision of Brad Pitt being granted joint custody of their children with July 9 as their next court hearing.

Angelina Jolie isn't letting 'defeat' break her down in the ongoing heated custody battle of her and Brad Pitt's children - Maddox, 19 [excluded as he's no longer a minor], Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12! According to court records obtained by US Weekly, Angelina will appeal to Brad being awarded joint custody in a temporary ruling.

Brangelina's next court hearing is set for July 9, as revealed in the court records, while Angelina's appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel, with both Jolie and Pitt's attorneys given time to present their arguments. In her appeal, the 46-year-old actress is hoping to "demonstrate clear, reversible, prejudicial legal error" on Judge John Ouderkirk's part, who she had previously asked but denied to be removed from the case for failing to disclose "ongoing business and professional relationships" with Brad's legal team.

On the other hand, the 57-year-old actor has filed a motion of judicial notice, which will be addressed at the upcoming court hearing.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie still believes 'justice will prevail' & Brad Pitt 'delighted' amid latter's joint custody win?

Meanwhile, Angelina has been spending ample time with her kids this month while on a recent trip to New York as well as a birthday dinner in Los Angeles. Moreover, Jolie was also busy with the promotions of her latest outing Those Who Wish Me Dead, directed by Taylor Sheridan, for which the Oscar winner has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. On the other hand, Brad was busy for a few months this year, shooting for David Leitch's star-studded action thriller Bullet Train.

Share your comment ×