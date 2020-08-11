Angelina Jolie asks removal of the judge in Brad Pitt divorce case due to THIS reason

Angelina Jolie has sought the removal of a private judge overseeing the Brad Pitt divorce case. The actress reached out to the LA Superior Court detailing the reason.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case has taken a new turn. Recent reports have suggested the former couple is focusing on co-parenting the six Jolie-Pitt children. Paparazzi has frequently captured Brad leaving Angelina's LA mansion in the last few weeks. While things begin to look better for the family, a new report reveals Angelina asked for the removal of the private judge overseeing the divorce. The actress reached out to Los Angeles Superior Court with her request to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from the case.

According to The Associated Press, Angelina noted that the private judge is removed from the divorce case because he was not forthcoming about his connections with Brad's attorney Anne C Kiley in other cases. The filing says Ouderkirk has “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

It added that Brad's attorney “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving — over the opposing party’s opposition — to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.” The filing emphasises on the rules of disclosure and conflict of interest must be followed by the judge.

"It doesn’t matter if Judge Ouderkirk is actually biased. Under California law disqualification is required so long as a person aware of the facts ‘might reasonably entertain a doubt’ about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial," the filing said. Angelina's attorneys have asked Ouderkirk, in private proceedings, that he disqualifies himself. However, the filing stated Brad's team insisted on keeping him.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie is 'advocating for a reconciliation' between Brad Pitt & Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Share your comment ×