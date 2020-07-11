  1. Home
Angelina Jolie is in awe of her and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara: She is an extraordinary African woman

While interviewing Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate change activist, Angelina Jolie was all praises for her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 15. Read below to know what the doting mother had to share about her lovely daughter.
Angelina Jolie gushed about how she has learned so much from her 15-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie Pitt.Angelina Jolie gushed about how she has learned so much from her 15-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie Pitt.
Angelina Jolie has always put her children first over everyone and everything else! The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star may have separated from Brad Pitt, but the ex-couple are slowly mending their equation for the sake of their children. Ever since on lockdown mode, Angelina has been giving several interviews to talk about social and political issues and almost every time, the 45-year-old actress is gushing about her six wonderful kids; Maddox Jolie Pitt, 18, Pax Jolie Pitt, 16, Zahara Jolie Pitt, 15, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 14 and twins Knox Léon Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 11.

While recently interviewing Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate change activist for Time 100's issue, via Entertainment Tonight, Jolie was all praises for Zahara. "My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children and I have learned so much from her," Angelina shared and added, "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent is her own. It's something I only stand back in awe of." Furthermore, Jolie stated how American history books are limited because they teach people who are Black about their lives through the Civil Rights Movement, which is "such a horrible place to begin."

A doting mother would be an understatement for Angelina Jolie!

Meanwhile, Angelina and her children have been quarantining together for a few months and in turn, have become closer as a family. Moreover, Brad has been spotted several times outside Jolie's Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles.

