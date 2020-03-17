Angelina Jolie BANS Jennifer Aniston amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After reports claimed Jennifer Aniston has helped Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt land an acting gig, sources claim Angelina Jolie has banned the Friends alum from meeting her children.

Just recently, a report claimed that Jennifer Aniston was growing close to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The Friends alum apparently helped Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter bag an acting gig in her upcoming Hollywood project produced by Jennifer. Now, a new claim suggests the claims in the unconfirmed report hasn't gone down well with Angelina. The Eternals star is rumoured to be seeking sole custody of her children, as reported by Celebrity Insider. Angelina and Brad are parents to six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The international outlet cites New Zealand magazine Woman’s Day report to report Angelina wants to ban Jen from meeting her children. Not only does she want "Jen be banned from seeing her kids", but Ange is also reportedly filed a new evaluation against Brad. A source quote reads, Angelina has "filed for a new child custody evaluation against Brad." The apparent move has come as a huge blow to everyone, including Jolie-Pitt kids.

The outlet also insists Brad was hoping the divorce comes through by May. But the new development has "got him questioning what else he could possibly do to prove the kids are his number one priority." The new report makes its way online after Brad was spotted bonding with friend Alia Shawkat over burgers. The two were spotted at a burger joint in LA sharing a laugh over a meal. Read about it here: Forget Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt is busy bonding with buddy Alia Shawkat over burgers; Deets Inside

Meanwhile, Angelina has been spending time with her daughters. She was recently spotted making a grocery run with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston helps Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh land an acting gig & Angelina Jolie is FURIOUS?

Read More