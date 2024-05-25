Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, And Nouvel's Series Of Lawsuits Explained; All Five Cases Analyzed

In Hollywood, few stories captivate audiences like that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. From the dazzling on-screen chemistry to their off-screen drama, their relationship has been a rollercoaster.

The ongoing legal battle between Pitt and Jolie over Château Miraval has become a saga of accusations, lawsuits, and grievances. As the headlines continue to swirl, let’s look at the five lawsuits involving Jolie, Pitt, and Nouvel.

The battle over Château Miraval

In February 2022, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. He claimed that Jolie sold her shares of Château Miraval without her consent. Château Miraval is a winery owned jointly by the former couple. According to an agreement, neither Jolie nor Pitt could sell their shares without mutual consent, but Jolie did. Jolie sold her portion to Tenute del Mondo, owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler in 2021.

Pitt stated in the lawsuit, “Jolie sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business. A business to which Pitt and devoted so much to.” Pitt alleges that Jolie made this decision without his knowledge because she wanted to undermine his investment in Château Miraval. He described Shefler as an aggressive third-party competitor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Pitt claims that he poured his heart and soul into making the vineyard a multi-million-dollar success. Back in 2008, Pitt and Jolie bought this Château in the south of France for 28.4 million USD.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Popular Angelina Jolie Movies and TV Shows

Brad Pitt’s amended complaint

In June 2023, Pitt amended his original lawsuit, adding more accusations against Jolie. He claimed Jolie “vindictively” sold her shares to Shefler to ruin his business. Pitt alleged that she never gave him the chance to match Shefler’s offer, which was his contractual right.

His lawsuit also claimed that Shefler’s connections could harm Miravel’s reputation. Why? Because Shefler has connections to controversial people like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Accused of Keeping Children Away From Brad Pitt Amid Legal Battle; Deets Here

Jolie’s company Nouvel vs Brad Pitt

In September 2022, Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, filed a 250 million USD lawsuit against Pitt. The lawsuit alleged that Pitt attempted to seize control of the winery as retaliation for their divorce. Nouvel accused Pitt of wasting millions of the company’s money on vanity projects. He is doing this to benefit his other business. Nouvel claimed that Pitt attempted to give away half of Miravel's assets to his friend and business partner for free.

Nouvel alleged that Pitt’s actions were aimed at regaining control of Miravel and harming Jolie’s financial interests.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Daughter Vivienne Was A ‘Tough Assistant’ During Making Of Broadway Musical The Outsiders

Again Nouvel vs Brad Pitt

In July 2023, there was another big legal clash involving Pitt and Nouvel. They accused Pitt of spending a lot of the winery’s money on projects that were more about boosting his image. All to expand his business. Nouvel alleged that as a result, they demanded $350 million from Pitt to make up for it.

The court refused to dismiss most of Nouvel’s claims, allowing the 250 million USD lawsuit against Pitt to proceed. However Pitt tried to make Shefler or SPI Group responsible for their actions in court, but the case against them was thrown out. The reason? The court said they didn’t can’t judge this due to lack of evidence.

ALSO READ: When Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan; 5 times his charm worked as a magnet for heroines

Advertisement

Jolie accused Pitt of abuse

In October 2022, Angelina Jolie filed a cross-complaint against Brad Pitt. In this filing, Jolie accused Pitt of abuse during a 2016 fight. She claims that after that she filed for a divorce. Jolie alleged that Pitt demanded she sign an NDA about the alleged abuse for buying her shares of the winery.

Jolie’s legal team claimed that during the fight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to her and their kids. Jolie’s complaint says, “When one of the kids verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the plane’s seats. All this ended up when Jolie’s elbow and back got hurt.”

The case is still ongoing. Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy stated, “Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead it is about attempts to cover up the serious abuse.”

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's 500M USD Winery War Intensifies As Actress Slams Ex-Husband's NDA Request; DEETS