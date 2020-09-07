Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hit a 'new low that nobody imagined' after he took Nicole Poturalski to marital home

Angelina Jolie is reportedly furious about Brad Pitt taking his new rumoured girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, the former couple's marital home. A source close to the actress spills the beans.

It comes as no surprise that Angelina Jolie wasn't happy with Brad Pitt's decision to take his new rumoured ladylove Nicole Poturalski to Brangelina's marital home. For the unversed, a few days ago, Brad is rumoured to be dating the German model for nine months now. The lovebirds were spotted out and about in France a couple of weeks ago. News also broke suggesting Brad swooped his rumoured girlfriend away to Chateau Miraval, co-owned by the former couple. A new report now claims Angie is "furious."

According to The Sunday Mirror's source, the Eternals star is "stunned Brad could stoop this low." Angelina hoped that she and Brad could "dial down the intensity" after the summer of fights they've had. But now she is not interested at all. "It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life," the insider claimed.

The grapevine added that Brad's step to take Nicole to their marital home was beyond "tacky and inappropriate, however, Brad wants to cut it." The tipster added that this move will make it harder for the former couple to see eye-to-eye. It has apparently taken Brad and Angelina "to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible.”

While Angelina's famous ex moves on, a source told Us Weekly that Angelina's interest continues to remain the same as "they have always been" which is to focus on the children. Meanwhile, it was reported that Brad is helping Nicole get her big break in Hollywood. Read about it here: Brad Pitt helping GF Nicole Poturalski get her big Hollywood break; Model stalked Instagram page shipping duo

