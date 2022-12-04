Angelina Jolie calls Brad Pitt's winery case lawsuit 'malicious' in new court documents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing battle over her right to sell her share of a French winery and estate that they co-owned seems to be getting messier. After Pitt's team accused Angelina of purposefully trying to "inflict harm" by making the sale of her shares, the actress' legal team has also responded to the same as per new court documents.

As reported by Just Jared via Radar Online, Angelina‘s latest documents called out the lawsuit as "frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern" on Brad's part. The report states that the document further adds, "Pitt‘s allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy."