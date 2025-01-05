Angelina Jolie Claims Acting Was Her ‘Mother’s Dream’ And It ‘Became Harder’ For Her After Latter’s Death; Details Inside

Angelina Jolie has been fulfilling her mother’s dream. The actress revealed that she got into the industry for her mother, and after the latter’s death, it got difficult for her to act in the movies.

In conversation with W Magazine, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star candidly spoke about late Marcheline Bertrand, who encouraged the Maria star to get into acting as a child.

While in an interview with the media portal, the actress revealed that her mother too tried to get into the acting field and was auditioning for the roles in both TV as well as theater.

She said, "I did it in the beginning because ... it was my mother's dream.” The Maleficent actress further added, "But by the time my mom was 25, she was divorced with two kids and she decided she would focus her life solely on motherhood.”

Jolie referred to her mother’s divorce from Jon Voight and stated that it affected the former’s dream to get in Hollywood. She continued to say, "She loved being a stay-at-home mom, but she really wanted me to be an actress so I don't remember making the choice to be an actress. I remembered it made my mom happy.”

Meanwhile, when the young Angelina Jolie joined acting, it was to help her mother pay the utility bills.

Further in her talks with the magazine, the actress shared that she and her mother worked as a team. She explained, "I always wanted to buy her a house and things like that—it kind of started that way." The artist further added, "When my mom passed, I thought it was harder for me to be an actress for awhile. I realized how much it was for her."

Bertrand and Jolie remained close to each other till the former lived. The Original Sin actress’s mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1999 and later with breast cancer. She passed away in 2007.

