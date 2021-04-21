Angelina Jolie CONFESSES 'change' in her family situation with Brad Pitt has restricted her from career goals

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie revealed the real reason why she went back to doing a few acting jobs instead of directing, which she loves.

Before her separation from Brad Pitt in September 2016, Angelina Jolie had slowly shifted focus from acting to directing, which was her passion. Whether it be the romantic drama By the Sea; which reunited her and Brad on-screen, years after first starring in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, or even the biographical First They Killed My Father, Angelina was carving her niche as a filmmaker as well. However, since then, we've seen Jolie take a break from direction and delve into more acting projects.

Revealing the reason for the same in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly; to promote her upcoming release Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina disclosed, "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years." The 45-year-old actress elaborated that she needed to just "do shorter jobs and be home more" for her and Pitt's six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Hence, this meant going back to doing a few acting jobs which is "really the truth" behind the same.

This confession comes a few weeks after it was reported that as per new court documents filed by Angelina, Jolie and her children with Brad were willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of alleged domestic violence against Pitt during their divorce proceedings. According to US Weekly, Brangelina's eldest son Maddox, 19, had already given a testimony as an adult in the ongoing custody dispute, which "wasn't very flattering toward" the 57-year-old actor.

Here is some MUST KNOW trivia about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship: When did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get married? August 23, 2014 When did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get separated? September 15, 2016 How many children do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have? 6 How old were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when Mr. & Mrs. Smith released? Brad Pitt (41), Angelina Jolie (30)

