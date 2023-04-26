Angelina Jolie death hoax: The actress is alive; Viral claim debunked

Angelina Jolie is one of the many other celebrities that have fallen victim to a cruel death hoax this year. Like many of the others, a Facebook post claiming that Jolie was dead was the origin of the rumor. Here is the viral rumor debunked.

Why is ‘Angelina Jolie Dead’ trending?

A Facebook post went viral on March 2023, which claimed that the 47- year-old actress had passed away. The post did not outright claim that Angelina was dead. Instead, it showed a picture on top of a coffin where fans seemed to cry. The post was accompanied by a caption, "Very sad news about Angelina Jolie." Even though the post held no credibility, fans were left worried. The mother of six is alive and well.

Multiple death hoaxes have gone viral in 2023. Hollywood and TV stars have been at the center of it. Angelina Jolie is not the only celebrity to have fallen victim to a death hoax. Many other celebrities have been targeted recently. Some of them were the comedian, Steve Harvey, American Idol judge Simone Cowell and Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie's emotional email to Brad Pitt resurfaces after court documents detail abuse claims

How did Angelina Jolie fans react?

Although the majority of people were not convinced by the post and quickly pointed out that it was fake news, some fans actually bought into it and commented with crying emojis to express their despair.

How did the trend start?

The post on Facebook started going viral in March 2023. Although the rumor was started by a website called mediamass, where they posted a fake article about a Facebook post that claimed Jolie was dead. The website reported that the post read, "At about 11 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 23, 2023), our beloved actress Angelina Jolie passed away.”

They continued, "Angelina Jolie (daughter of Jon Voight) was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles. She will be missed but not forgotten.”They urged people to like the post to express sympathy by writing, “Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page." However, it was not found.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Maude v Maude: Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry come together after Warner Bros acquire script post bidding war