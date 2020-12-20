Is Angelina Jolie digging out secret tapes to use in her custody battle against Brad Pitt?

It has been over four years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways. The duo is currently involved in a custody battle over their six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still embroiled in the custody battle of their six children. The ex-couple are parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. While a number of developments took place this year on the legal battlefront, a new report claims that Angelina could be pulling out the big guns to leverage the case on her side. We'd suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt. Life & Style claims that Angelina is digging out a few old secret tapes.

Sources allege the actress is "prolonging" the legal process for she has "revenge" on her mind. The tabloid claims the Eternals star seeks to take revenge from her ex-husband after Brad took German model Nicole Poturalski to their chateau. Apparently, Angelina is "humiliated" by the turn of events and is leaving no stone unturned in the battle. The outlet claims she has "secret" tapes that could tarnish Brad's image.

The recordings are believed to consist of footage and possibly Angelina's phone recordings from events taken place before their split from four years ago. These hidden tapes, the insider claimed, “could be devastating to Brad’s image” of a “good-hearted family man.” Brad's friends are reportedly afraid Angelina might have recorded him drunk or yelling at the children.

While these turn of events are shocking, Life & Style magazine has a history of unverified claims by dubious sources. This report too has not been addressed by Brad and Angelina.

