Angelina Jolie to direct her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in upcoming film Without Blood

Angelina Jolie is all set to get back to the director's seat with her upcoming film Without Blood that the actress has produced as well as written. Jolie who has previously directed films like In the Land of Blood and Honey, First They Killed My Father among others will be adapting Alessandro Baricco's novel by the same name for her new film.

As for the cast of her upcoming directorial, Jolie is all set to direct her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek alongside Demián Bichir. Reports have suggested that the filming will take place in regions of southern Italy, as well as in Rome. The film will revolve around a conflict in the Italian countryside and tell the story of a survivor, a 4-year-old girl, Nina through whomBaricco's novel explores truths of war, trauma and healing.

In a statement about her upcoming film, Jolie said, "I'm honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice", via Entertainment Tonight.

During the filming of Eternals, it certainly looked like Angelina and Salma Hayek got close and formed a great friendship. While it was a treat for fans to watch them as co-stars in the Marvel film, it will be interesting to see the duo share a director-actor relationship next. Other details about the upcoming film such as a release date are yet to be confirmed.

