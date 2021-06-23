Angelina Jolie discloses THIS medical issue bothered her as a parent to her multicultural children

Angelina Jolie recently got candid about dealing with the medical problems of her multicultural kids. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Angelina Jolie recently spoke to Malone Mukwende, a medical student who is on a mission to improve healthcare for non-white patients via Time magazine and the duo chatted about the project called “Mind the Gap.” Explaining the work behind the project, Mukwende said: “I got to medical school and noticed there was a gap in our teaching. If we learned about a particular type of rash or disease that manifests on skin, it would always have white skin as the reference. I would ask ‘what does this look like on other skin tones?’ just for my own learning. Often people told me that they didn’t know. I decided that something needed to be done. Some members of staff at the university and I then started collating pictures and descriptions of different conditions on darker skin, and we compiled them all into a handbook that we called Mind the Gap,” Malone said in the interview.

To which, Angie shared her own insight and revealed that her kids personally had been impacted by this issue, as she has kids from many different backgrounds. She said, “I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when there was a rash that everybody got, it looked drastically different depending on their skin color. But whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin.”

She continued, “Recently my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, had surgery, and afterward a nurse told me to call them if her skin ‘turned pink'.” Angelina co-parents Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt.

