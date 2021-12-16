Angelina Jolie discusses domestic violence in Capitol Hill, leaves Congresswoman Cori Bush impressed

Angelina Jolie recently spent some time in Washington and spoke to US congresswoman–Cori Bush, who is the representative for Missouri’s 1st congressional district, in regard to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Taking to Twitter, the congresswoman wrote “She’s so informed,” along with a photo of the pair. The politician also wrote that she’s “forever grateful” she gets to work “with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence,” adding that she’s a survivor herself so “this fight is personal.”

Apart from Bush, senator Mitt Romney also posted pictures of his meeting with Jolie on social media. This isn't the first DC visit for the actress, back in September, Jolie also met Chuck Schumer to discuss the VAWA. And back then, told Deadline in a statement: “I’m in D.C. leading up to the VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices, including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with senators, especially focused on provisions for children’s health.”

If you didn't know, the VAWA bill provides “provisions for federal-level prosecution of interstate domestic violence and sexual assault crimes, as well as support for shelters, rape crisis centres, and community organizations.” However, it expired at the end of 2018. Now, the Mr and Mrs Smith star is trying her best to see the provisions back in place to help children amid domestic violence.

Also read: Angelina Jolie OPENS UP on parenting her six kids, reveals she is 'not a perfect parent'