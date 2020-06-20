Angelina Jolie on divorce with Brad Pitt: It was the right decision for the well being of our six kids

Angelina Jolie reportedly told Vogue that the parting ways with former husband Brad Pitt was the right decision. Jolie also states that splitting with Brad Pitt was crucial for the well-being of the six children.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress Angelina Jolie opened up about splitting with Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie reportedly told Vogue that the parting ways with former husband Brad Pitt was the right decision. Jolie further goes on to add that splitting with Brad Pitt was necessary for the well-being of the six children. The Hollywood actress goes on to call her six children, strong and brave. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress adopted three kids Maddox, Zahara and Pax in the years 2002, 2005 and 2007.

Angelina Jolie then welcomed Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne into the world. The actress reportedly told Vogue that it was very important to be open and to share things to become a strong family and share tight bonds with your family. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in the year 2014. But sadly, the couple parted ways in the year 2016. The couple's split sent shock waves in the Hollywood industry. The fans and followers of the stunning couple were terribly heartbroken to hear the news of their divorce.

The Golden Globe winning actress Angelina Jolie reveals that she does not speak about pregnancy with her adopted kids but she speaks about how she went on to find them and how magical it felt to look into their eyes for the very first time. Angelina Jolie reportedly said that words like adoption and orphanage are never thrown under the rug. But the two words are considered as positive terms.

