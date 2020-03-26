Angelina Jolie donates a WHOPPING sum to help Covid 19 affected kids amid Brad Pitt custody battle rumours

Angelina Jolie has donated a lump sum amount to help children affected due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actress has also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency.

Angelina Jolie has stepped up to do her bit amid the Coronavirus crisis. The actress, who is known for her philanthropy work, has reportedly donated a whopping USD 1 million to help children affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. The humanitarian donated the sum to No Kid Hungry. The organisation distributes aids to help feed children who relied on schools for their meals. The Maleficent star has joined the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Ben Affleck, who have also made donations to food banks amid the crisis.

In a statement shared by InStyle, Angie said, "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

A People report also reveals Angelina has made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency. The funds aim at helping students in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia to receive education during the pandemic. As per the press release, the charity organisation has already distributed USD 2 million in 30 states across the country.

