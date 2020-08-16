Angelina Jolie eyes relocation to London suburb with children as her legal battle with Brad Pitt continues?
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle recently took a new twist. Reports about the actress's concerns about the private judge preceding their case have made the headlines. While fans keep a close watch on the developments on the legal battle, a new report claims Angelina is planning to relocate with her children to the United Kingdom. It is believed that The Eternals star is hunting for a new abode in London and has eyed a property in a suburb where Angelina and Brad once lived.
According to Mirror UK, Angelina is eyeing properties in London's plush Richmond suburb. The area previously homed Angelina and Brad when they were filming in England back in 2011. Sources informed the international outlet that the actress feels the environment will be perfect for her children to grow. "She believes it’s a perfect environment for the kids, from a cultural standpoint and educationally," the insider said. The source claims she is looking at properties in the South-West London location "as well as the logistics of how this would be workable once lockdown is lifted."
It is also said that the actress, who shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband, is working out a scenario where the children can spend time with Brad despite staying overseas. "One scenario is that she could have the kids a few months at a time in the UK, then they’d be allowed back to see Brad for longer periods," the insider said.
The new report comes months after Angelina confessed she wanted to move out of the US. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar magazine last December, she said, "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live."
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She will have to stay in LA and co-parent with Brad. He will be getting 50:50 custody in the final decision and she knows it. She is a selfish vindictive woman who wants to put her desires ahead of her children’s need to have their father in their life on a regular basis.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Move to cannada .. Angie