Angelina Jolie feels 'ready for love again' and is interested in dating a woman?

Angelina Jolie reportedly wants to date a woman after her split with Brad Pitt.

While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's dating rumours are making the headlines, Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready for love again. The actress has been focusing on her children since her split from Brad. The actress was rumoured to be linking with a businessman and even Johnny Depp at a point in the past three years. Now, a new report claims Angelina is ready to date again but this time, she wants to date a woman. For those forgotten, Angelina has dated a woman in the past.

A source told Globe that The Eternals actress "finds that being with a woman is more her style." As reported by New Idea, the insider said, "Angie’s always considered herself bisexual, and she’s had many romances with men and women, but she finds that being with a woman is more her style, especially at this stage in her life.”

Apparently, Angelina is on a lookout for a sensitive “normal” woman who can keep up with the actress's "intellectually, physically and emotionally." The actress reportedly likes " slim, cute tomboys similar to Jenny Shimizu." For the unversed, Angelina was in a relationship with Jenny in the 90s.

“She knows she’s led an interesting life, has a lot to offer, and she’s very excited to get out there and try to meet a true equal – somebody successful, independent, philanthropic, beautiful and, most important, open to new experiences!” the source claimed. The insider also added that Angelina is not looking at getting back at Brad. "Brad’s been on a dating spree of late, but mad as she is, Angie’s not looking for payback – she’s looking to move on and find a lady for herself!" the source said.

Angelina hasn't addressed these rumours yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

