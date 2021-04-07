Angelina Jolie fights the wildfires in FIRST look from Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film's first look starring Angelina Jolie dropped today. The actress will be taking on the role of an expert firefighter trained to parachute into a blaze.

Angelina Jolie was last seen on the big screen in Come Away and has been shooting for Marvel's Eternals. Now, the actress will be stepping into choppier waters with her next film Those Who Wish Me Dead. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film's first look starring Angelina Jolie dropped today. The actress will be taking on the role of an expert firefighter trained to parachute into a blaze.

Based on Michael Koryta's novel of the same name, Those Who Wish Me Dead is set amid a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. In the film's first look, we get to see Angelina Jolie as Hannah in her firefighter avatar as she is stationed at an isolated fire tower but is soon dropped into the middle of a blazing fire to rescue a teen.

Angeline's first look from the film was released by Entertainment Weekly and also features Australian actor Finn Little who plays the traumatized 12-year-old Connor who is in the middle of the wilderness. The film revolves around Connor and Hannah trying to outrun two assassins amidst the wildfire raging around them.

Sheridan's film is set to release in theatres as well as simultaneously on HBO Max on 14 May, 2021. Interestingly, Those Who Wish Me Dead will be clashing with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma starrer Marry Me, which releases on the same day.

