Angelina Jolie finds support in Maddox Jolie Pitt amid Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt romance rumours?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly still recovering from her split with Brad Pitt. The Eternals star is believed to be leaning on Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

Over the past few weeks, tabloids have been speculating about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's romantic reunions. From speculations of the couple's wedding to the duo adopting a baby together, sources have claimed numerous developments. A new development has now claimed that Angelina Jolie is leaning on Maddox for support amid these rumours. A source claims that actress is still isn't over her split with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor. However, Maddox is doing everything to help her pick up the pieces.

As per a source from OK! Magazine, the 18-year-old son has been showering his mother with love and support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "Maddox is the one person in the world Angie listens to so if anyone can lift her spirits, it’s him," the insider claimed. "Angie is so grateful to have him around again. Everyone’s noticed a change in her manner. She hasn’t smiled this much in months!” the report went on.

For the unversed, Maddox returned home amid the Coronavirus crisis in South Korea. The teenager is a student at Yonsei University, Seoul. Maddox reached LA a few weeks ago and has been taking online classes since his return. The source added that Maddox is not only focusing on his studies but also helping Angelina take care of his siblings, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara.

Angelina is yet to addresses these claims. However, OK! Magazine has a history of fabricating reports so it is advisable to take this development with a pinch of salt. Recently, another report claimed that Angelina is ready to fall in love again. However, this time, she wants to be in a relationship with a woman. Read all about the claims here: Angelina Jolie feels 'ready for love again' and is interested in dating a woman?

