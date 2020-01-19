Angelina Jolie FURIOUS over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's friendship? Deets Inside

Angelina Jolie is reportedly furious with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's friendship. A report also claims Brad introduced his children to the Friends alum.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been making January 2020 a memorable affair. While Angelina has been in the news for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with The Eternals, Brad and Jennifer were the talk of the town after they made their way to the Golden Globes 2020 separately. Since their attendance, reports about their friendship have been making the rounds. Now, a new report claims that Angelina is not so happy with Brad and Jennifer's newfound friendship.

As per a Globe report, The Eternals star "hates" that the exes are bonding again. A source claims, "She hates that they’re friends again, and hearing how flirtatious they’ve gotten has driven her to distraction.” If that isn't enough, as per an OK! Magazine report, Brad has introduced Jen to his children (Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.) "The kids have heard so much about Jen over the years, they were excited to finally see her in person. Jen was very nervous, but the kids took to her so well," an insider claimed.

To top it off, a National Enquire report also claims that Angie is also "fuming" over Hollywood celebrating the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor. "The sight of everyone fawning over Brad [at the Golden Globes] made Angie sick to her stomach," a source claimed.

Having reported this, we would suggest you take these reports with a huge pinch of salt for the actors haven't addressed these rumours. The last time Brad mentioned Jen, it was during an interview at the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," he told Entertainment Tonight. However, the two did not share the frame at the event. For that matter, news broke out that the two did not get an opportunity to even talk at the event. Read all about it here: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not even chat at Golden Globes 2020? Deets Inside

