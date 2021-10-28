Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and more DAZZLE at Eternals UK premiere

Marvel's Eternals is due to enter theaters in November, but the film just had a star-studded premiere event in the UK. The main actors, including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie and others, were seen on the red carpet looking their best.

Jolie, who portrays Thena in the sci-fi drama, arrived at the event with her five children after being photographed shopping with her daughter Vivienne on Oxford Street earlier in the day. With Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, in tow, the 46-year-old actress donned a black and white shirt dress and smiled for the cameras. However, Chan, who portrays Sersi in the film, donned a hooded black and silver jewel-encrusted two piece to the event. And where, oh where, can we get our hands on one?

Meanwhile, Former Game Of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington were also present at the event looking dapper as usual. Salma Hayek, 55, arrived at the event in a crimson off-the-shoulder long-sleeved gown, ensuring that all eyes were on her. Salma wore a gorgeous gown with a striped design and a sparkling accent, and her hair was fashioned in free waves. Interestingly, Kumail Nanjiani, who portrays Kingo, attended the premiere with his wife Emily V. Gordon, who looked stunning on the red carpet.

Check out photos from the event here:

The release date of Eternals has been set for November 5, 2021, following multiple delays due to the pandemic. The Chloe Zhao-directed picture is widely regarded as the film that officially kicks off Marvel's new era. The film depicts eternal aliens that have been hiding on Earth for thousands of years, waiting for the appropriate opportunity to strike.

