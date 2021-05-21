Angelina Jolie gets covered in bees for 18 minutes posing for National Geographic on ‘World Bee Day’

Angelina Jolie recently did a shoot for National Geographic where she was covered with bees all over her face to raise awareness for conservation efforts.

On ‘World Bee Day’ superstar, Angelina Jolie does a photoshoot with photographer Dan Winter’s for National Geographic. Hard to comprehend though Angelina’s face and lower face portions were covered in bees. The meaningful image metaphorically spoke of the efforts that human beings need to take to conserve the environment around us. Angelina participated in the shoot covered with bees for 18 minutes straight. In an interview with National Geographic, she shared why it is of utmost importance to save the bee population and said, “We can certainly all step in and do our part."

"I don't think a lot of people know what damage they're doing. A lot of people are just trying to get through their day," she added. "They want to do good. They don't want to be destructive. They don't know which thing to buy. They don't know which thing to use. So I think part of this is wanting to help it be simple for everybody because I need that." She added by saying that a lot of the human population is not realising the damage that they are doing to the environment.

Many people get disturbed with the bad news related to the reality of things collapsing right from under us but saving the bee population is something that can still be managed. Angelina has been designated as the ‘Godmother’ for Women for Bees by UNESCO and Guerlain to train and support female beekeeper-entrepreneurs around the world. She further mentioned that she has six kids and that she is not perfect at anything but saving the bees is something one can do for the future generation with the help of their kids.

