Angelina Jolie gets emotional dropping daughter Zahara off at Spelman College: I'm going to start crying if...

Angelina Jolie is hit with the emotional feels yet again as she drops off another kid at college! A while back, the Eternals star had revealed on Instagram that her and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, will be attending Spelman College this fall. And before she knew it, she was dropping off Zahara at Spelman on move-in day.

Darryl Holloman, Spelman College's Vice President for Student Affairs, took to Instagram to share photos and a video of Angelina Jolie and Zahara from the latter's move-in day. While meeting school president Dr. Helene Gayle, Angelina not only posed with her but also shared how she was feeling. "I'm gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet," Angie confessed. To this, Dr. Gayle tried to pacify the doting mom and quipped that there's plenty of time to cry, especially at the upcoming event, which she joked was to "purposely induce" tears and let it all out. "I heard tomorrow night's the big night. I'm holding it together," Jolie admitted. Eventually, Angelina Jolie gushed that she's "so excited" to be a Spelman mom.

Moreover, Angelina and Zahara also posed with Darryl in what looked like the latter's dorm room. While the Oscar winner donned a comfy all-black ensemble - top, pants and flats - Zahara kept it casual cool for her move-in day with a military green top and blue jeans. Holloman captioned his IG post: "Welcome to campus..Zahara, c'2026!!"

Congratulations, Zahara!

Interestingly, Angelina Jolie had similar emotions when she was dropping off her eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt at Yonsei College in South Korea back in 2019. Furthermore, when Brad Pitt was recently asked about daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt joining Spellman College by various publications, he emotionally revealed it was a "really beautiful" feeling."

