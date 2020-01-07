Angelina Jolie gets spotted with her son Pax outside a film studio day after skipping the Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax were spotted outside a movie studio in LA, a day after the actress skipped the Golden Globes.

As Brad Pitt continued to celebrate his Golden Globes win for his role in Once Upon A Time, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie was spotted by a movie studio in Universal City with her son Pax. Dressed in tank top and trousers paired with a black long coat, according to Just Jared, the actress was there for a work visit. While the actress skipped the prestigious awards ceremony, it seems like she is spending some quality time with her kid and gearing up for her next project. Earlier the same day, the actress was seen walking her family’s dog and was joined by her daughter Vivienne.

Last week, the Oscar winner took her daughters to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde. Zahara (15) was born in the African country. The group discusses various significant issues, including Ethiopian culture and history, education and sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling, People reported. They also had a lengthy discussion about Jolie’s ongoing efforts to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis. The actress-activist has funded various efforts in the country for over a decade through the Zahara Program, named after her daughter. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star was also joined by her 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, but they were not present for the meeting with Zewde. The actress reportedly celebrated New Year’s Eve with her daughters in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Pitt took the social media by storm after he took a dig at his own dating life. During his speech the 56-year-old actor confessed he wanted to bring his mother to the award show but thought it would be awkward for everyone who was attending the show with their dates. As he joked about it, the cameras paned towards Jen who laughing out loud at Pitts comment. The video of the moments instantly went viral. The two have been sparking reconciliation rumours for quite some time now.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston appreciates Brad Pitt's Golden Globes 2020 win; here's proof

Read More