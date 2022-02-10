Angelina Jolie gets tearful during an emotional speech as she advocates for US domestic violence law

Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday along with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to help a bipartisan group of senators roll out a new version of the Violence Against Women Act. The actress delivered an emotional speech during the same and was seen getting tearful as she urged Congress to pass the new Violence Against Women act.

Ahead of her speech, Angelina also shared an Instagram post where she wrote, "Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators. I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference."

During her emotional speech at Capitol Hill, the actress said, "The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they've been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness", via The Daily Mail.

Check out photos from Angelina Jolie's Capitol Hill visit here:

In her speech, Jolie also drew on her own experience with domestic abuse and said that she knows firsthand what happens when someone you trust abuses you and further said, that the 'ugly truth' is that violence in homes is normalized in our country. She added, "I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment, and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late."

The Eternals star is previously known to have accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of intentionally hitting their son Maddox, then 15 although Pitt has been cleared of the allegations.

