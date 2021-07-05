Angelina Jolie goes furniture shopping with kids Pax and Zahara after recent LA outing with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted stepping out with Pax and Zahara for a shopping trip. The actress' outing comes after her recent link-up rumours involving The Weeknd.

Angelina Jolie recently made the headlines after she was spotted grabbing dinner with The Weeknd in LA. While rumour mills got excited about a brewing romance between the duo, it's still unclear if the two met for work-related reasons or to spend quality time together. After the much-talked-about LA outing, Jolie reportedly went furniture shopping with her kids, Pax, 17, and her daughter Zahara, 16 in West Hollywood, California.

During Jolie's shopping trip with Pax and Zahara, the actress was seen dressed in a casual look sporting black. It has been reported that after their shopping trip, the trio also headed out to an upscale sushi in West Hollywood for dinner.

In the light of her recent LA outing, with The Weeknd, new details about Jolie's recent New York trip have also emerged. According to a source for The Sun, the actress met up with The Weeknd in June as well and was accompanied by Pax.

As per reports, Pax is a big fan of The Weeknd and he was thrilled after getting to meet the musician for a private lunch with Jolie. The source further informed The Sun, "They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he's made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her."

Although speculations of Angelina and The Weeknd's alleged romance mainly got stronger after the duo spent hours together during their LA outing. Many also speculated that their meet could be related to The Weeknd's latest attachment with an HBO project, a series that the singer will be starring in and is also co-writing.

During her New York trip in June, Angelina was also spotted visiting her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller. The actress was snapped arriving and leaving Miller's apartment by paparazzi. Jolie and Miller have reportedly remained friends since after their split in 1999.

