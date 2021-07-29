Angelina Jolie has an 'uphill battle' in divorce case against Brad Pitt even after Judge Ouderkirk's removal?

Angelina Jolie recently enjoyed a minor victory in her lengthy court battle against Brad Pitt as her request for removal of Judge John W. Ouderkirk was granted. As per AP, Jolie had sought for his removal owing to his previous relationship with Pitt's attorney Anne C. Kiley. While the removal of Ouderkirk from their case is being considered to be a plus point for Jolie, according to LA divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, who spoke to US Weekly, the case is still very much stuck in the same zone and far from over.

Kaplan while speaking to US Weekly discussed Pitt and Jolie's messy divorce and custody battle and estimated that the duo has pent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions” on litigation. Further adding on about the recent development in the case and if it will help Angelina ahead, the attorney mentioned, "She’s still got an uphill battle because now there is historical observation rather than future projection [of how the children are doing]."

Although Jolie seemed to have breathed a sigh of relief following Judge Ouderkirk's removal considering he had previously granted Pitt and her joint custody of their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, in May's court hearing. With his disqualification from the case, the ruling can now be overturned.

Pitt, on the other hand, seems to have not taken Jolie's recent victory with much regard and as per US Weekly, a spokesperson of the actor stated, "The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed." The spokesperson further continued to mention that they will continue to do what's important legally and what will be best for the children.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie attains minor victory as Judge John Ouderkirk is removed from her and Brad Pitt's divorce case