Angelina Jolie hires her sons Maddox and Pax as film crew for her upcoming flick Without Blood

Angelina Jolie is all about her children. In a recent chat with People, per ET Canada, Jolie revealed that she had hired her two sons Maddox and Pax to work in the assistant director department in her upcoming directorial Without Blood. Jolie told the outlet, "We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Although this will not be her 18-year-old son Pax's first time on Jolie's set as he has in the past shot behind-the-scenes footage for Jolie’s latest movie with him capturing stills for her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father. According to Jolie, her lad "worked hard" on the project. Jolie's upcoming film is set to star Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir as the leading characters and is inspired by the 2002 novel of the same name by Alessandro Barrico. For now, the plot of the film is still being kept under wraps.

Jolie went on and shared, "The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people." She noted, "It carries themes and questions important to discuss." Without Blood will make Jolie a fifth-timer when it comes to directing feature films and her first with Fremantle. Jolie signed a three-year deal with the production company back in March.

Meanwhile, Jolie also praised the cast of her film, "Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away."

