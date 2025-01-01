Angelina Jolie Hopes Brad Pitt Will 'Move On, Stop Attacking Her' After Divorce Settlement: Source

Angelina Jolie is hoping to turn a new leaf with Brad Pitt in 2025 after settling their eight-year-long divorce case toward the end of last year. According to People, the exes signed off on their divorce on Monday, December 30.

Jolie’s divorce lawyer, James Simon, reportedly told the outlet that the actress, 49, who filed for divorce from the Bullet Train star in 2016 after an alleged abuse incident involving their children, has been focused on finding peace and healing for herself and her six kids, a few of whom are now adults, though they were minors when the alleged incident occurred.

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” the attorney noted.

Soon after Pitt and Jolie’s divorce settlement made headlines, a source close to Jolie told People that she hoped Pitt could now move on and stop attacking her.

The tipster opined that Pitt used all his power and privileges over the years to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, punish Jolie for leaving, and even attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship with most of his children is as challenging as it is. Now, the actress hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to “move on, stop attacking her,” and help their family heal.

A source close to Pitt, however, presented a contrary point of view to the outlet, stating it was Jolie who engaged in one-sided attacks over the years, including using distorted facts to cause severe collateral damage not only to Pitt but also to those in and around their family.

Pitt and Jolie are still at odds in a separate lawsuit over the French winery they once co-owned. The actor sued her for allegedly breaching an agreement they had when she sold her share of the estate to a third party in October 2021.

A source close to Jolie told People on December 30 that it is unlikely Pitt and Jolie will find peace until this case is settled too, adding that until that happens, Jolie will continue to stand up to him.

FAQ

Why did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce?
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 following an alleged abuse incident involving their children. The divorce battle lasted for eight years before being finalized in December 2024.
What does Angelina Jolie hope for now that the divorce is finalized?
Jolie hopes that Brad Pitt will move on, stop attacking her, and allow their family to heal. She is focused on finding peace and healing for herself and her six children.
How has the divorce affected Angelina Jolie?
Jolie’s lawyer mentioned that the actress is exhausted but relieved that the divorce process is over. She has been focused on healing for herself and her children, some of whom are now adults.
