Angelina Jolie influencing Shiloh to identify as a boy and it is leaving Brad Pitt worried?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt is rumoured to be gender fluid. However, a source claims The Eternal star wants the teenager to identify as a man.

While Angelina Jolie is slowly opening up about her divorce and the rumours spread across the media that the six children encounter, a new report has made some shocking claims about the actress and Brad Pitt. Before we dive into the rumour, we would advise you to take this development with a pinch of salt for the two stars involved haven't addressed the rumours. If claims are to be believed, Angie and Brad's teenage daughter Shiloh is gender fluid. However, it is said that The Eternals star wants Shiloh to identify as a boy.

It is reported that the actress is forcing Shiloh to embrace the male gender. While the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star allegedly doesn't have an issue with Shiloh's gender fluidity, he is apparently worried that Angie is forcing Shiloh. Via Micky.com.au, a source has been quoted in the article claiming, "If Shiloh identifies as a boy, Brad is behind her all the way."

The dubious insider added, "But he also worries that she is under the influence of Angelina and he would hate for that to make Shiloh’s life difficult as she gets older, especially since she will forever be in the spotlight by virtue of who her parents are."

Although Brad is worried, the unverified grapevine added that Brad isn't a transphobic dad. "He believes it is within his children’s best interests to keep an eye on how their mother parents them now that they’ve split, whether she likes it or not," the source added.

While these statements are intriguing, Brad and Angie haven't addressed these claims. There is no doubt that Brad and Angelina adore Shiloh. Last month, when Shiloh celebrated her 14th birthday, Brad hosted a special pizza party for Shiloh. A source, at the time, told The Sun that Brad not only threw an epic pizza party for Shiloh and her siblings but also gushed about the little one to his friends.

Apart from the pizza party, Brad also reached out to his film editor friend to help him "put together a video of messages from her family and friends all over the world, some of whom she hadn't seen in a while due to the pandemic," the insider said. The actor gifted Shiloh a "vintage Polaroid camera and created a book of all her best photographs from the past few years." He also booked a studio session with a guitarist so she could learn the instrument.

On the other hand, Angelina recently opened up about the impact of false stories on the Jolie-Pitt children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Speaking to Vogue India, she said, "The children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people." She added, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

The actress also recently opened up about her time in the lockdown with her children. The actress, who has been couped up in her LA home, told Harper's Bazaar, "During the lockdown, Vivienne's bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…"

"Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them," she added. In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, Angelina also revealed the children are learning new languages. "Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language," she revealed.

Maddox has been living with Angelina since the Coronavirus crisis hit South Korea. The 18-year-old is a student at Yonsei University in the country. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Amid Angelina Jolie's revelation behind the divorce, Brad Pitt KICKS Jennifer Aniston out of his house?

Share your comment ×