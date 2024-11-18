Angelina Jolie Introduces All-Grown-Up Knox Jolie at Governor Awards Red Carpet Post Divorce From Brad Pitt; SEE PICS

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the 2024 Governors Awards alongside her 16-year-old son, Knox. The mother-son duo made a rare public appearance at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, captivating the audience with their coordinated outfits.

Knox, looking sharp in a classic tuxedo, drew attention with his striking resemblance to his father, Brad Pitt. Towering over his mother, the teenager complemented Jolie’s shimmering gold-and-silver gown perfectly.

Jolie and Knox shared light moments on the red carpet, laughing and posing for photos. Known for bringing her daughters to such events, Jolie’s decision to attend with Knox surprised and delighted fans.

The evening also highlighted Angelina Jolie’s latest project, Maria. The biopic, directed by Pablo Larraín, tells the story of opera legend Maria Callas. Jolie’s performance has received widespread acclaim, and the film, which earned a standing ovation at film festivals, is already being touted as a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars.

Jolie, known for her dedication to transformative roles, looked radiant as she discussed the film with guests. This marks a significant milestone in her career, with Maria positioning itself as one of the year’s standout biopics.

The Governors Awards, often seen as the first major stop of the awards season, featured an impressive lineup of Hollywood stars. Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence graced the event. The glamorous affair brought together A-listers, all promoting their latest projects and engaging with fans.

Jolie and Knox mingled with other attendees, including Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Elizabeth Olsen. The event provided a platform for actors and filmmakers to showcase their work ahead of the highly competitive awards season.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s personal lives remain a topic of interest. The former couple, who share six children, are still engaged in a prolonged legal battle stemming from their 2016 divorce. Reports suggest their case might not be resolved until 2025.

In recent years, Jolie has accused Pitt of physical and verbal abuse, particularly during a private jet incident. Meanwhile, their children, including Knox and his twin sister Vivienne, have reportedly distanced themselves from their father. Some have even dropped his last name in favor of their mother’s surname.

An insider told Life & Style that Pitt has struggled with the separation from his children. “Brad has always considered L.A. home,” the source said. “It’s where his production company is based, and he wanted to provide stability for his kids. But sadly, he’s rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him.”

