Angelina Jolie joins fight against racial discrimination and donates USD 200K to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Angelina Jolie has recently joined the fight against racial discrimination and come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Angelina's announcement comes a week later George Floyd's death that resulted in the nationwide protests against racial unjust. According to ET, Angelina Jolie has donated USD 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in order to support their work to fight for racial justice and equal rights for all Americans.

"Rights don't belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society," Angelina Jolie said in her statement. "I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform," she added. Angelina Jolie celebrated her 45th birthday a day ago but her mind was constantly on George Floyd and his family, ET reported.

Angelina Jolie is Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. She has been working for two decades to defend the rights of refugees and other people displaced by conflict and persecution worldwide. The mother of 6 has apparently also been educating her kids about racial discrimination. Jolie is also continuing her work connecting with UN field offices and she recently celebrated her birthday sharing a toast on Zoom with her friends and colleagues.

