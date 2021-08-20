Angelina Jolie JOINS Instagram; Dedicates 1st post to highlight the plight of Afghan girls amid Kabul crisis

Angelina Jolie is finally on Instagram and the actor has taken the platform to speak up about the plight of Afghan girls amid the crisis in Kabul. With her very first post on the platform, she has opened up about a letter that was sent to her by an Afghan teenage girl while Afghanistan is ‘losing their ability to communicate on social media.’

Jolie also shared her experience at the Afghan border when she had interacted with refugees 20 years ago. Speaking about the condition of Afghans in their own land, Jolie said her main motive to join Instagram was to ‘share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.’ She went ahead to speak about her time interacting with Afghan refugees who were fleeing the Taliban a long time back. “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country,” she penned.

“To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand,” Jolie wrote in her post. While penning down her thoughts about the current situation in Afghanistan, she revealed being sickened while witnessing the way Afghan refugees are ‘treated like a burden.’ She also urged her fans to not turn away from the situation and speak up along with her. “Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me,” Jolie mentioned.

Check out Jolie’s post:

