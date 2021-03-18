Angelina Jolie, kids willing to offer alleged domestic violence proof against Brad Pitt during divorce trial?

Hitting another snafu in their ongoing almost five-year-long divorce battle, Angelina Jolie is reportedly willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of alleged domestic violence against Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce proceedings has once again reached a stalemate. Mind you, the couple officially called it quits way back in September 2016! According to a shocking new report by The Blast, who obtained court records, several documents have been filed by Angelina which states that she's willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of alleged domestic violence against Brad during their divorce trial.

Moreover, there's a separate document filing that features Brangelina's minor children's testimony alongside Jolie's which includes Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. However, the ex-couple needs to grant permission from the court to include the trio in the divorce proceedings. Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, are adults and don't need parental consent and they could also potentially testify during the divorce trial. In a conversation with US Weekly, family law expert Evie P. Jeang elaborated, "If Angelina has more documentation to prove domestic violence towards her or the children, she can submit it as a supplemental offer to prove in trial."

Jeang explained that Angelina can say these are the documentation that was an addition to what she already presented. Evie also claimed that a more recent instance of alleged domestic violence could be in question or just further documentation related to what was presented before.

For the unversed, when Angelina first filed for divorce, several reports claimed an incident of a physical altercation between Brad and Maddox while on their family's private jet. While a formal investigation was launched, the 57-year-old actor was eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Although no official action was taken against Brad over the child abuse allegations, it could still be rehashed in court with the 45-year-old actress continuing to negotiate their divorce terms, The Blast reported. While Jolie is looking at physical custody of their minor kids, Pitt wants 50/50 custody and there's also the battle for the split of their enormous estate.

If there's one breakthrough in their custody battle is that they have agreed upon a more "traditional approach" in regards to their children's education.

