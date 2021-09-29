Angelina Jolie 'lights up' while speaking of The Weeknd; Singer 'going out of his way to impress' her: Report

As rumours of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating have surfaced, a report by US Weekly has stated that the Eternals actress apparently "lights up" while speaking about her growing friendship with the singer. According to a source of the outlet, Jolie and The Weeknd tell people that they are 'just friends' but there might be more.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” the source said, via US Weekly, adding that The Weeknd “is in awe of” the Mr and Mrs Smith alum. The source via the outlet has also noted that both their friends "believe things could turn romantic." However, at the moment, both the stars have been “playing down talk of anything serious,"

According to the US Weekly source, the actress has been "definitely warning towards Abel." Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd's name) has reportedly also been "pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her." In June, the two of them were first spotted together at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. According to the Daily Mail, via US Weekly, the duo had arrived separately but was spotted leaving the place together.

Another source via US Weekly had previously reported that the pair were keeping things professional but "going along great."

In other news, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their divorce in 2019, and the pair are still fighting over the custody of their kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

