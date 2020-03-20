Angelina Jolie loans USD 500,000 to Brad Pitt amidst actor's fight against Hurricane Katrina victims?

Brad Pitt's charity Make It Right is currently in a massive legal battle with the Hurricane Katrina victims, who complained about the poor infrastructure to the houses built by the actor's organisation. Angelina Jolie is said to have loaned USD 500,000 to her ex-husband's charity to combat the lawsuit.

Brad Pitt's charity Make It Right is currently involved in a massive lawsuit with the Hurricane Katrina victims. The New Orleans homeowners had reportedly complained about the poor standards of their homes, which were built under the guidance of Make It Right post the 2005 natural calamity. According to The Sun, the owners have complained about the leaky roofs, rotting walls and toxic mold. Residents Lloyd Francis and Jennifer Decuir have claimed to have suffered illnesses and infrastructural issues because of the Make It Right properties.

Now, it seems as though Brad's ex-wife Angelina Jolie is coming to the rescue as Make It Right got a significant loan of USD 500,000 to fight the legal battle with the Hurricane Katrina victims. According to the latest tax form filed by Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (MJP), The Sun reports that MJP indeed gave the lumpsum loan in 2017. According to the document, MJP gave a "zero-interest loan to a public charity to help fund costs in connection with the pursuit of legal actions related to construction deficits in homes built for communities.." The charity who got the loan was then revealed to be Make It Right, as per the document.

Furthermore, MJP offered USD 4,364,320 to Make It Right from 2007 to 2009 to help the people whose houses were destroyed due to the hurricane. MJP has Brad's name attached but the Oscar-winning actor has not contributed any money to it since Brangelina's split in 2016. Angelina Jolie seems to be the only donor as she put in USD 4,749,880 in 2017.

Meanwhile, Angelina had a lot on her plate right now as daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15 and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 recently underwent surgeries. Brad had skipped on the BAFTAs 2020 to be by his daughters' side as Brangelina put up a united front, for the sake of their children.

