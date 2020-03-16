Angelina Jolie looks chic AF as she makes a grocery run with daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angelina Jolie stepped out to shop for groceries over the weekend. The actress was seen styled in the perfect summer dress.

The world might be sitting behind the closed doors, sporting masks to combat the possible spread of Coronavirus. But Angelina Jolie doesn't seem as paranoid as us. The actress, who will soon be seen in Marvel Studios' The Eternals, was seen out and about with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The paparazzi spotted Angie getting out of a grocery store in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star was seen holding a few bags of grocery when the shutterbugs caught her making an exit.

As she headed out to stock up on some groceries, Angelina reminded us that summer is here with her chic fashion choice. She opted for a breezy linen frock for her errand run with her daughter. Angelina stepped out wearing a white floral embroidery dress which she paired with a khaki trench coat.

The actress added a hint of glam with a pair of '70s-inspired sunglasses. She completed her outfit with pale pink ballet flats. Angelina appeared unbothered by the paparazzi capturing her summer look as she engrossed in a conversation with her daughter and sipped on a beverage.

Angelina has been in the news over her confession about her daughters undergoing surgeries. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Angie penned an essay for Time Magainze where she revealed about Zahara and Shiloh's surgeries. "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," she wrote.

"I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love," the proud mother added. Read more here: Angelina Jolie REVEALS Zahara, Shiloh underwent surgeries: Watched them face their fears with resolute bravery

On the work front, Angelina was filming for The Eternals, which marks her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She shares the screen with Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff and Kit Harington to name a few. Angelina plays warrior Thena. The Eternals is set to release on November 6, 2020.

Read More