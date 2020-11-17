Angelina Jolie loses battle to remove judge who married Brangelina from her & Brad Pitt's divorce proceedings

Angelina Jolie has reportedly lost her battle to remove Judge Ouderkirk from her divorce proceedings with ex-husband Brad Pitt after claiming that she wasn't aware of the ongoing business and professional relationships between the judge and Pitt's legal team.

While it's been more than four years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made the shocking decision to part ways, the divorce proceedings continue on. The major bone of contention is the custody battle for their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. In the latest developments, according to Daily Mail, Jolie has lost her battle to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from Brangelina's divorce case.

For the unversed, Angelina had requested Judge Ouderkirk be removed from their case claiming that he failed to disclose his ongoing business and professional relationships with Pitt's legal team and hence it wouldn't be fair to have him preside over the divorce battle. It's interesting to note that Judge Ouderkirk had actually married the couple back in 2014. As per the court documents, acquired by Daily Mail, the Superior Court of the Start of California denied Angie's statement of disqualification, which means Judge Ouderkirk will remain on the case.

"This was the judge who was originally brought in by Angie's team. He married them, for heaven's sake. It's a prime example of someone who tried to get the referee removed late in the game because they weren't going to like the outcome," a source close to Brangelina shared with Daily Mail.

The court documents reveal that Judge Ouderkirk had made the required disclosures of when he was involved in cases with the law firm representing Brad. Moreover, Jolie was reportedly aware of Judge Ouderkirk's appointment as well as former dealings since August 2018 and hence could have taken an issue back then. Thus, making her recent legal bid seem 'untimely.'

